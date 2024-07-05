Houston Astros Named 'Potential Fit' for Rumored Trade Target
After starting the season as one of the worst teams in baseball, the Houston Astros are now just 2.0 games behind the first-place Seattle Mariners in the American League West. The Mariners' recent struggles, going 3-7 over their last 10 games, have certainly helped, but the Astros have looked like one of the top ball clubs in the league over the past few weeks.
What's scary for the rest of baseball is that they haven't even gotten healthy. When Houston gets all of their top players back and adds whoever they trade for, there's a chance they'll be in the position to win another World Series.
Pitching is the focus heading into the deadline. The Astros could use a first baseman, but pitching is always the biggest priority, and with all of the injuries they've dealt with on that front, it's all but guaranteed they add a starter or two.
It's uncertain if they'll try to land depth pieces instead of star power. Houston might be better off getting two mid-tier starters rather than one top-of-the-line ace.
There are arguments for both sides, but they need guys who can eat up innings.
Jack Flaherty has been rumored to be someone the Astros have interest in over the past few weeks, and he could be the perfect arm.
While Flaherty has thrown like an ace and could be expensive in this buyers' market, they should be able to get him for a good enough price that they could still land another arm.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed 16 trade candidates around the league and potential fits for them. He named Houston a fit for the right-hander.
"Flaherty figures to be one of the better starting pitchers on the trade market this month, and his June performance did nothing but raise the Tigers’ price tag. The 28-year-old went 3-1 with a 2.53 ERA in four starts, striking out 25 batters while walking only four in 21 1/3 innings.
"A back issue prompted Detroit to skip his latest turn in the rotation, but as long as the injury doesn’t linger, Flaherty -- who is earning $14 million this season before becoming a free agent in the offseason -- should have a number of suitors in the coming weeks."
The California native had a rough outing in his last start, giving up five earned runs and three home runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched. However, in his 15 starts and 89.0 innings pitched, he's been able to limit damage, owning a 3.24 ERA and 1.00 WHIP.