Here is all the latest Houston Astros news, updates, and rumors for you on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The Houston Astros added outfield depth earlier this week when they added Bligh Madris from the Detroit Tigers. Madris was recently designated for assignment for the Tigers and the Astros offered cash considerations for the outfielder.

Madris made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in July of the 2022 MLB season and made appearances in 39 games in which he slashed .177/.244/.265. He was then DFA'd, claimed by the Tampa Bay Rays, DFA'd again in September and eventually claimed by Detroit. Who then DFA'd him again.

It's simply a depth move.

We have talked about it extensively here, but it is starting to gain more coverage elsewhere: Houston needs help at catcher.

The Astros are set to roll with Martín Maldonado as the main option behind the plate followed by some minor league options. Names we have seen thrown around out there are Gary Sanchez, Jorge Alfaro, and Roberto Perez. All have decent experience and would provide good cover for a year.

There is always the possibility of a trade, but the pickings are slim. . .

What's going on with Yuli Gurriel? It seems the clubhouse and fan favorite player is having a hard time coming to an agreement with a team as he remains a free agent.

There could be a role for Gurriel on Houston's roster, but Jose Abreu was signed earlier this winter to take his job. A bench role looks to be the only path forward for Gurriel if he wishes to remain with the Astros.

Finally, MLB came out with their first power rankings ahead of the 2023 MLB season. These mean almost nothing considering teams have yet to solidify rosters, get to spring training, or even throw a single Big League pitch.

But, for what it's worth, they have ranked the Astros first.

