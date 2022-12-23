The Houston Astros still have not re-signed Yuli Gurriel, could that be an indicator they will look to move on from the fan favorite?

The Houston Astros have a few more holes to fill before the start of the 2023 MLB season. One of those spots is reserved for a bench and utilityman role. While the Astros have made clear they are moving on from fan-favorite Yuli Gurriel at the first base position after signing José Abreu, the Cuban could still fulfill the aforementioned utility role.

Except, Houston hasn't pulled the trigger on solidifying the reunion despite doling out dollars on other free agents this winter.

So, what gives?

For starters, the Astros may be worried about Gurriel's age and a potential decline. At 38 years old, Gurriel isn't exactly the definition of a "spring chicken" and a decline, especially over a multi-year deal seems inevitable. But even a one-year deal could be fraught with risk.

Gurriel saw a significant decline in production during the 2022 MLB season compared to his career averages. Comparing his 2022 to his 2021 campaign is even more stark.

Last season Gurriel slashed .242/.288/.360 with eight home runs. It is a far cry from his .319/.383/.462 with 15 home runs in 2021 in which he lead the American League in batting average.

One down season usually wouldn't be too large a cause for concern, but when a player is age-38, everything becomes magnified.

The next factor that could be affecting Houston is the fact that there are plenty of players left on the free agent market that have tons of upside. Earlier we looked at a potential fit with Jurickson Profar. The former top prospect in all of baseball is looking for a new home, has tons of upside, and is just 29 years old.

No wonder Houston is interested.

Finally, Gurriel suffered an MCL sprain in the Game 6 of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. While he will likely be ready to go for the upcoming season, knee injuries, especially to those on the wrong side of age-35, will always warrant extra caution in any potential deal.

None of this is to say that Houston will move on from Gurriel, but it does help explain why any potential deal has yet to come to fruition.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!