Astros Pitcher Valdez Finishes Fifth in AL Cy Young Voting

Astros Pitcher Framber Valdez Finishes Fifth in AL Cy Young Voting
The Houston Astros had elite pitching during the 2022 MLB season. All the way up and down the rotation and all throughout the bullpen. That's why it came as little surprise that the team landed two of its starting pitchers in the top five of American League Cy Young voting.
Justin Verlander won the award unanimously after leading the entirety of MLB in almost every meaningful stat including ERA, ERA+ and WHIP. However, Framber Valdez, who set the MLB record for the most consecutive quality starts in a single season, finished fifth.
Valdez finished the season with 201.1 innings pitched, a 2.82 ERA and a 1.157 WHIP. It was enough to likely garner him some fourth or fifth place votes to bring him into fifth place.
Luckily for the Astros, Valdez is under team control through the 2025 MLB season and very well could move up this Cy Young list if he continues his current upward trend.
