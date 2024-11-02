Houston Astros Prized Deadline Acquisition Pegged as Top Available Free Agent
The Houston Astros staged a world-class comeback after starting the year off with a 25-33 record through the end of May.
While everyone counted them out and summarized that the dynasty was over, the Astros knew the best was yet to come and it was more than fine.
Houston finished the season with an 88-73 record, playing 63-40 ball from June 1st through the end of the season, and winning the American League West yet again.
It was a fantastic effort all around, though the team did bring in outside help at the MLB trade deadline.
Their prize acquisition this year was veteran starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, who they received from the Toronto Blue Jays for Jake Bloss, Joey Loperfido, and Will Wagner.
Prior to the trade, Kikuchi pitched to a 4.75 ERA across 115 2/3 innings with 130 strikeouts and an 85 ERA+ in 22 starts.
After the trade, Kikuchi was one of the best pitchers in the sport, pitching to a 2.70 ERA across 60 innings with 76 strikeouts and a 147 ERA+ in 10 starts.
The veteran's production after the trade worked wonders to increase his stock as he is now entering free agency, and Keith Law of The Athletic ranks the Kikuchi as the 16th best available free agent this winter.
"In 2024, he posted the lowest walk rate of his career, and if that holds, he should have several more years as a fifth starter ahead of him," writes Law, "especially given his durability since he came over from NPB before the 2018 season."
It has been a rollercoaster ride of a career for the veteran to this point, after spending the first three years of his time in MLB with the Seattle Mariners before joining the Blue Jays.
For his career, the veteran has pitched to a 4.57 ERA across 809 2/3 innings with 837 strikeouts and a 91 ERA+ in 166 games (154 starts).
Kikuchi's walk rate of 5.9 percent this year was the lowest mark so far for the veteran, but it is not as if he walks guys at an unreasonable level.
He carries an 8.1 percent walk rate across his career, lower than the MLB average of 8.5 percent in that same stretch.
While Kikuchi may not be able to replicate the success he had in his 10-start stretch with the Astros this year, the veteran is more than capable of filling a spot at the back of any team's rotation with ease.