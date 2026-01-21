Surprising Red Sox Outfielder Could Draw Astros Interest in Potential Trade

When it comes to the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox, there have been plenty of rumors surrounding the two teams in terms of a trade involving Astros infielder Isaac Paredes. The Red Sox need a third baseman, and they continue to be linked to Paredes.

Boston's need became clear when Alex Bregman signed with the Chicago Cubs as a free agent earlier this month after just one season with the Red Sox. He opted for free agency, and Chicago, which missed out on him last winter, landed him. That leaves Boston Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow in need of looking for Bregman's replacement. That's where Paredes comes in.

After the Red Sox signed former Philadelphia Phillies left-handed pitcher Ranger Suárez, it makes some of their starting pitchers expendable. They also have an abundance of outfielders who could be moved. That's where the Astros could benefit.

However, it might not be the outfielder who has been discussed in Jarren Duran. Instead, Houston could look to acquire a two-time Gold Glove winner and a cheaper option in Wilyer Abreu, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

Astros Could Land Sneaky Good Red Sox Outfielder

On the "Crush City Territory" podcast, Rome floated the idea of Houston potentially landing Abreu in a trade rather than Duran. He would be a cheaper option of the two and has more team control remaining.

“What the Astros are intrigued by, from the Red Sox, is their surplus of young outfielders,” Rome said. “I think Jarren Duran fits, on paper, what the Astros need. I would also offer you Wilyer Abreu. Wilyer Abreu is somebody they know a lot better than Jarren Duran. (He) is also not making any money.”

The 26-year-old Abreu is coming off a 2025 season that saw him hit a career-high 22 home runs, and he drove in 69. Abreu slashed .247/.317/.469 with a 3.2 WAR. Defensively, he won his second straight Gold Glove, which quickly makes him a desirable option for Houston.

As for Duran, he has plus speed and makes life miserable for opponents on the base paths. His offensive numbers took a bit of a dip in 2025, but he still had 41 doubles, 13 triples, and 16 home runs with 24 stolen bases. He primarily played centerfield, but can move to either corner position.

The Astros really can't go wrong with either Abreu or Duran, but Abreu has the two Gold Glovs in right field and more team control, as well as a cheaper contract. Regardless, this is an opportunity for Dana Brown to fill a need and get a good return from a desperate club in the Red Sox for Paredes.

