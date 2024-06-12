Houston Astros Receive Two Major Injury Updates
The Houston Astros have been dealt a brutal hand when it comes to injuries.
It seems that just when they figure out how to play after losing a player, another goes down.
Hopefully, the team will be getting some good injury news heading into the weekend.
According to a report from Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Kyle Tucker could return over the weekend. However, he will not be ready to play on Friday.
He also reported that catcher Yainer Diaz might be good to go for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers.
Diaz returning would be a big plus for the Astros. He has put together an impressive season thus far, with a slash line of .257/.283/.408. On the year, he has hit seven home runs to go along with 33 RBI.
Even if Tucker is unable to play, the 25-year-old catcher would provide a nice boost.
As for Tucker, the 27-year-old outfielder and designated hitter has been an integral piece of Houston's lineup for a long time. Getting him back is key to having a chance to get back into contention.
Tucker has hit .266/.395/.584 on the season to go along with 17 home runs and 40 RBI. Those numbers show just how big of an impact he has on the Astros' offense.
Both players seem to be close to returning, which is great news for the franchise. They will need to be as close to full power as they can get. Right now, Houston is just 31-37.
Expect to hear more updates on both Tucker and Diaz in the coming days. Diaz appears a little bit closer to a return, but hopefully both players will be able to return in the weekend series.