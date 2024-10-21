Houston Astros Trade Deadline Target Lands $320 Million Deal in Latest Prediction
During the trade deadline, there were rumors that the Houston Astros were interested in trading for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Unfortunately for the Astros, Guerrero never became available, as the Toronto Blue Jays made a smart decision not to trade their young star. However, with the Blue Jays' future outlook, their mindset could change regarding trading Guerrero in the near future.
It'd be a questionable decision to move the young slugger, especially with the campaign he had in 2024. Throughout the season, the right-hander hit 30 home runs and posted a 166 OPS+, the second-best mark of his young career.
It isn't often that teams want to trade a player like that, but if Toronto doesn't plan on competing in the immediate future, they could consider moving him.
Houston would have to hope they'd be willing to do so, as he hits free agency in 2026. They could wait until then to offer him a contract, but if the Blue Jays don't believe he'll re-sign with them, they could make him available before that, which could benefit both sides.
Regarding his future contract, the Astros should expect to give him a hefty deal.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes he could be looking at a 10-year, $320 million deal when the time comes.
"Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had his best season since finishing runner-up in 2021 AL MVP voting this past season, hitting .323/.396/.544 for a 196 OPS+ with 44 doubles, 30 home runs, 103 RBI and 6.2 WAR in 159 games. Still only 25 years old, he is set to reach free agency following the 2025 season, and he has made it clear in the past he would prefer to stay in Toronto... The 10-year, $313.5 million extension Rafael Devers signed with the Boston Red Sox might be the best recent comparison for his market value given their similar offensive profiles and age."
Houston hasn't been willing to hand out $320 million contracts in the past, and it's tough to suggest them to do so for a player who doesn't bring much value on the defensive side of the baseball.
On the other hand, it's also important to note that while Guerrero has his problems at first base, he's only 25 years old and can swing it with the best of them. Teams often ignore defensive deficiencies when players swing the bat at the level he does.
$320 million feels like a lot for the Canadian native, but that's the going rate for a hitter of his caliber.