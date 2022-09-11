Houston Astros Rehab Roundup: Díaz Singles, Taylor Goes More Than an Inning
The Houston Astros have three players on rehab, and two of them continued play with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Sunday. Aledmys Díaz made his third start for Triple-A, hitting second as the designated hitter.
Díaz went 1-for-5 with a third-inning single and a strikeout, leaving two runners on. On rehab, the utilityman has two hits, the other being a home run, while playing first base, left field and shortstop.
Placed on the 10-day injured list with left groin discomfort on Aug. 17, Díaz is expected to join the Astros in Detroit with a three-game set starting on Monday. One of Yainer Diaz, David Hensley and J.J. Matijevic will be optioned as a corresponding move.
Read More
Blake Taylor stretched for his longest rehab appearance Sunday. The lefty threw 1.1 innings on 33 pitches, 18 for strikes, picking up a walk and two strikeouts along the way.
Taylor has been on the injured list since June 4 with left elbow discomfort. The reliever was transfered to the 60-day a month later and his since restarted his rehab assignment on Sept. 1.
Leaving his last appearance of his previous assignment with posterior elbow discomfort, Taylor has since relieved in five game for the Space Cowboys. The lefty has pitched five innings with five strikeouts and two earned runs on two hits and three walks.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
- 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstros!