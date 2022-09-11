Astros Rehab Roundup: Díaz Singles, Taylor Goes More Than an Inning

The Houston Astros have three players on rehab, and two of them continued play with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Sunday. Aledmys Díaz made his third start for Triple-A, hitting second as the designated hitter.

Díaz went 1-for-5 with a third-inning single and a strikeout, leaving two runners on. On rehab, the utilityman has two hits, the other being a home run, while playing first base, left field and shortstop.

Placed on the 10-day injured list with left groin discomfort on Aug. 17, Díaz is expected to join the Astros in Detroit with a three-game set starting on Monday. One of Yainer Diaz, David Hensley and J.J. Matijevic will be optioned as a corresponding move.

Houston Astros Reliever Blake Taylor Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Taylor stretched for his longest rehab appearance Sunday. The lefty threw 1.1 innings on 33 pitches, 18 for strikes, picking up a walk and two strikeouts along the way.

Taylor has been on the injured list since June 4 with left elbow discomfort. The reliever was transfered to the 60-day a month later and his since restarted his rehab assignment on Sept. 1.

Leaving his last appearance of his previous assignment with posterior elbow discomfort, Taylor has since relieved in five game for the Space Cowboys. The lefty has pitched five innings with five strikeouts and two earned runs on two hits and three walks.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstros!