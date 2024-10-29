Houston Astros Should Monitor This Cy Young Winner in Free Agency
The Houston Astros are expected to lose two important parts of the rotation this upcoming offseason. After trading for Yusei Kikuchi at this past deadline, he is expected to walk after ten fantastic games for Houston.
Justin Verlander will also be a free agent after dealing with injury this season.
Given the big blow to the rotation, there is one option out on the market that could be signed to a low cost, longer deal in former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber.
The Astros' rotation still has a great foundation, even with the substantial losses. Framber Valdez continues to be one of the elite left handers in the game, coming off of a 2.91 ERA season in 2024. Hunter Brown got off to a rough start to the season, but had a 2.51 ERA in his final 24 starts with 155 strikeouts, taking the big leap Houston expected out of him.
However, Bieber could provide a significant upgrade in the rotation. Valdez will still be the number one, but the right-hander has the pedigree to be an immediate upgrade, with one catch - his health.
After winning the AL Cy Young in 2020 and an impressive 2022 with a 2.88 ERA, the 29-year-old has only started 23 games since the start of 2023. He hit the IL in July of '23 with the elbow injury, seeming poised to return in '24. However, he made just two starts before requiring Tommy John surgery.
Now, he is hitting free agency as a pitcher who is just coming off of a big injury. That leaves room for teams to swoop in and sign him at to a lower contract than they would have expected after 2022. Spotrac currently has his market value at six years, $147 million for his contract. Before his injury, it likely would've been closer to the $180 million mark.
Assuming Bieber is healthy heading into next season, he could be one of the steals of free agency. Over the course of his career, the righty has been known as one of the best control pitchers in the league. He just happens to be going into free agency at an unfortunate time.
While Spotrac's market value isn't everything, it does give a general idea of his contract.
Regardless of everything surrounding Bieber, Houston could use an upgrade to the rotation. Although Valdez is an ace and Brown took a big step, Ronel Blanco is still a relative unknown and Spencer Arrighetti had an up and down rookie season. Shane Bieber provides the best bang for the Astros' buck in the pitching market.