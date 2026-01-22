Mets Acquire All-Star Pitcher Freddy Peralta From Brewers in Latest Blockbuster Move

The Mets are acquiring All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta from the Brewers in a trade, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Wednesday night. New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported earlier that the deal with in the works.

In return, Milwaukee will receive top Mets prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. The Mets are also receiving another unnamed major league pitcher in the deal, per Passan.

New York has recently been making some big moves to bolster up the 2026 roster. The Mets signed free agent shortstop Bo Bichette to a three-year deal last week, then the team traded for White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. on Tuesday night.

The Mets and the Yankees were both reportedly interested in trading for Peralta. In the end, the Mets were the lucky New York team to land the ace.

Peralta has spent all of his eight MLB seasons so far in Milwaukee. He was named to his second All-Star season in 2025, recording his career-best 2.70 ERA. In 33 starts, Peralta threw 204 strikeouts, while giving up 53 earned runs and 21 home runs in 176.2 innings pitched. He posted 17 wins, the most for a National League pitcher in ‘25.

