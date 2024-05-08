Houston Astros Shut Down Young Starter With Shoulder Trouble
Just when the Houston Astros thought they were starting to get their rotation healthy again, they’re facing another potential loss.
Houston manager Joe Espada told Sports Talk 790-AM on Tuesday that right-hander J.P. France has been shut down due to a shoulder issue and will undergo more tests to determine the extent of the issue.
Earlier on Tuesday, The Athletic reported that France could be out for “a while.”
The Astros optioned France to Triple-A Sugar Land on April 26 after a sluggish start. He was 0-3 with a 7.46 ERA in five starts, with 22 strikeouts and 12 walks. Batters were hitting .290 against him.
He made one start with Sugar Land on April 30, during which he gave up three runs and four hits in 3.2 innings. He struck out three and walked four.
The Space Cowboys put him on the injured list on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old France made his Major League debut last season and was a solid back-of-the-rotation starter for Houston, as he went 11-6 with a 3.83 ERA in 24 games (23 starts). He struck out 101 and walked 47 in 136.1 innings.
The Astros selected France in the 14th-round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State. He made steady progress through the minors but had his breakthrough in 2021 when he went 9-3 with a 3.79 ERA in 25 games (18 starts).
Houston is working with five healthy starting pitchers right now. The Astros will get a boost this weekend when Cristian Javier re-joins the rotation when they face the Detroit Tigers.
But, Houston has José Urquidy (right forearm strain) on the 15-day injured list, while Lance McCullers Jr. (right forearm surgery) and Luis Garcia (Tommy John surgery) are on the 60-day injured list.