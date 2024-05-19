Houston Astros Set To Recall Outfielder From Rehab Assignment
Whether Chas McCormick’s stats say he’s ready or not, the Houston Astros are set to recall their young outfielder after his final rehab game on Sunday.
MLB.com reported that McCormick would rejoin the team after he served as the designated hitter for the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday against San Antonio.
His bat hasn’t exactly responded while with the Hooks.
Entering Sunday’s game he had three hits in 19 at-bats, with two of those coming in his first rehab game with Corpus on Tuesday. He went 2-for-4 to raise his average during the stint to .167.
But the 29-year-old can still bring his defense to the outfield rotation even if the bat isn’t where it should be.
The right-handed hitting McCormick has been on the 10-day injured list since May 1 with right hamstring discomfort, a move that was retroactive to April 28. He first injured it against the Kansas City Royals.
Before the injury stint, McCormick was struggling at the plate with the Astros.
In 16 games he slashed .236/.325/.278/.603 with three doubles and eight RBI. He hasn’t hit a home run this season and has hit at least 14 home runs in each of his first three MLB seasons.
Last year he set career highs with 22 home runs and 70 RBI.
What isn’t clear is what the roster move will be when Houston opts to activate him, which could be as early as Monday against the Los Angeles Angels.
The Astros have six listed outfielders — Yordan Alvarez, Trey Cabbage, Mauricio Dubon, Joey Loperfido, Jake Meyers and Kyle Tucker.
Alvarez typically goes as the designated hitter. Cabbage and Loperfido are probably the most vulnerable.
Loperfido is a highly thought-of prospect who Houston called up as much to help their offense as to, potentially, solve their first base problem. The rookie has batted .306 in his first 14 games but he has not played first base. He has played all three outfield positions, though.
Cabbage is a second-year player who is batting around .200 in his first 10 games this season.