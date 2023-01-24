According to a new report, the Miami Marlins are no longer interested in former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel.

Former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is having a hard time finding a new home. An impact bat with strong veteran leadership skills, Gurriel injured his MCL in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Multiple reports suggested that the Miami Marlins were close to signing Gurriel, but a new report from the Miami Herald's Craig Mish is suggesting that the deal is off.

According to Mish, the Marlins "had stopped any aggressive pursuit" of Gurriel.

That means, yes, the Astros could once again ramp up their pursuit of Gurriel if they so choose. However, he would likely be relegated to a bench role with the arrival of first baseman José Abreu. Gurriel slashed .242/.288/.360 last season in a season that could be seen as the start of a decline.

Couple that with his knee injury and the fact he is entering his age-38 season, it's reasonable to expect concern on the team's part.

Still, he is a talented hitter and leader. He should be able to land with either a new team or back with Houston, but this saga has led to less leverage for the player.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!