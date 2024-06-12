Son of Houston Astros Legend Gets Traded to Powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers
Players struggle across Major League Baseball for different reasons, something the Houston Astros are dealing with right now to a few of their high-profile players.
Sometimes, what is needed to get back on track is a change of scenery.
The Astros were hoping some time in Florida for Jose Abreu would help him figure some things out and return to being someone who looked even remotely like he had won an MVP award in the past. How it plays out will be seen.
Ryan Pressly doesn't have the luxury of getting time away amid his struggles.
He's too important of a piece in their bullpen and will have to work through his issues during games, unless it becomes so bad Houston does the unthinkable and trades him away.
However, that is what happened to the son of one of the Astros legends.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Toronto Blue Jays shipped out Cavan Biggio to the National League powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers following designating him for assignment last week. He's struggled this season in comparison to his career numbers, but as a superutilityman who can be slotted across multiple positions on defense, he should help their roster going forward.
With him seemingly being available, Houston was seen as a landing spot, especially when taking into account the issues they have at first base.
Whether or not they were actually interested in making this move is unknown right now, but if they were, they have to go back to the drawing board.
It's been an interesting year for the Astros as they look completely different to the teams who have dominated Major Leauge Baseball the past seven seasons. Their front office continues to be stubborn about the possibility of having to sell of pieces.
That means they'll probably be buyers before the deadline once again.