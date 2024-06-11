Astros Urged To Pursue Son Of Former Houston All-Time Great
Every single true Houston Astros fan knows the name Craig Biggio. He is one of the best players to ever play for the franchise and is an MLB legend. Now, his son is currently playing in the league.
Cavan Biggio has played his entire MLB career thus far with the Toronto Blue Jays, but things have changed.
In a recent move by the Blue Jays, Biggio was designated for assignment. He will be looking for a new franchise to land with. Why should that not be the Astros?
While the connection to an all-time franchise great makes for a great story, that's not the only reason. Biggio has shown signs of talent throughout his young MLB career. In the middle of a rough all-around season, making the move to see what he can do would be wise for Houston.
John Buhler of FanSided is urging the Astros to bring Biggio to Houston. Here is what he had to say about the idea.
"However, a change of scenery could be huge for Biggio. He may be playing in his native country and in his hometown, but for as good as that sounds, his last name carries a ton of weight in H-Town because of his father. With Father's Day coming up, I would love nothing more than for Houston to land Biggio and he walks off on Sunday."
Biggio had a rough start to the 2024 MLB season. In the 44 games he played with Toronto, he hit just .200 and hit two home runs to go along with nine RBI's. Those aren't numbers that excite anyone to pursue him aggressively.
However, he is 29 years old and has a bit more time to turn things around. A fresh start and a change of scenry could be exactly what the doctor ordered.
Other players have moved on from a previous team and simply finding a new place to play has taken their game to another level. That may or may not be the case for Biggio. But, there is no risk in making a move for him.
At the very least, the Astros would have a cool story on their hands. The fans would get excited about the move. It makes sense to give it a try.
It will be interesting to see where Biggio lands when everything is said and done. Houston may not end up having any interest, but we can always hope for such a great storyline.