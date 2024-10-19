Los Angeles Dodgers Named Potential Landing Spot for Houston Astros Star
As the Houston Astros prepare for the offseason, they will be looking to bounce back for what is considered a bad year for the franchise.
This season, while the Astros won the American League West, it was the first time in seven years that they didn’t reach the American League Championship Series. Houston has been one of he best and most consistent teams in baseball for the last decade, but this offseason feels like it could be one of the most challenging for them in recent memory.
With a lot of their core getting older, the Astros will have to make some big financial decisions in the next few offseasons. That starts this winter with third baseman Alex Bregman.
Bregman is going to be the best third baseman available in free agency, and one of the top players overall. With that being said, while plenty of teams will be going after him, the Astros will almost certainly be trying to bring the All-Star back.
Recently, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report spoke about the Los Angeles Dodgers being a potential landing spot for the slugger in free agency.
“President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman isn't afraid to make a major move, though, and there are so few members of the 2017 Dodgers remaining on the team that this isn't impossible. Bregman at third base would give the Dodgers a hell of a corner infield duo with Freddie Freeman at first base—not to mention the potency of those two in a lineup that also includes Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Will Smith.”
The Dodgers aren’t shy when it comes to making a splash in free agency, as they had the best signing of last offseason in Shohei Ohtani. With bottomless pockets, they could very well be a contender for Bregman, who would meet a possible need.
This season, it has been Max Muncy playing a bit out of position for them at the hot corner. As more of a natural first baseman, adding the All-Star would help Los Angeles defensively.
Even though their lineup is already stacked, Bregman is the type of player who can take it to another level. With plenty of postseason and title experience, Bregman checks a lot of boxes for the Dodgers.
While it seems unlikely that Los Angeles would pursue the slugger, they can never be counted out when it comes to star free agents. If they fall short of winning a championship this season, making another big splash could be possible.