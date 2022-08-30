Report: Astros Plan to Promote Top Prospect to MLB

Skip to main content

Report: Houston Astros Plan to Promote Top Prospect to MLB

The Houston Astros are planning on promoting their top prospect, Hunter Brown, to the MLB at the beginning of September.

The Houston Astros have just one player left on top-100 prospect lists and they are going to call him up to the Major Leagues on September 1. 

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the Astros plan on calling up top pitching prospect Hunter Brown when rosters expand on Thursday.

Houston placed placed Ryan Pressly on the injured list last Friday and the path for a promotion opened up for Brown in that moment as Inside the Astros surmised

Brown has thrown 106.0 innings at Triple-A Sugar Land this season and holds an ERA of 2.55 with a 1.085 WHIP. He has punched out 134 batters to his 45 walks. 

The righty's walk rate has raised eyes, but his pure stuff is Major League ready. Brown should see his MLB debut relatively quickly following his promotion.

