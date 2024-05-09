Who is Houston Astros Most Enticing Trade Chip Amid Historic Skid?
The Houston Astros are off to a start reminiscent of the dark years that preceded the current run that has turned them into a bonafide dynasty.
Many Astros fans are still scarred by that 51-111 2013 MLB season. Now, this year won't be that bad, the team is far too talented to be that bad. But it could get ugly in a very tough division and quickly. In fact, it already has despite a recent run of success that has still left the team at only 12-23 heading into a massive series with the New York Yankees.
That start has prompted pundits from all across baseball to ponder whether or not Houston will become sellers. And sooner rather than later.
With that in mind we asked ourselves who would be the Astros most enticing trade chip. And it's a fairly easy answer - Justin Verlander.
No, it's mot because the 41-year-old is pitching lights out, in fact after a late start to the season he has accumulated a 4.43 ERA with a 1.388 WHIP over 22.1 innings pitched across four starts.
It's because of his ability to recover from poor outings, turn a season around and help lead a team to the postseason.
He's also owed $25 million this season with a vesting option in 2025 if he reaches 140 innings pitched in 2024.
In a season that has seen a rash of pitching injuries at an alarming rate, teams are scrambling to find extra bodies to fill out rotations and potentially much sooner than the typical MLB trade deadline.
Verlander, while having now become a franchise icon, is the exact type of player the Astros could decide to move on from as they look to balance the books, help replenish a depleted farm system from years of success, and it wouldn't be exactly a death knell to their chances of coming back this season.
After all, Houston has plenty of pitchers that should see their return at some point this season. If all goes well, the rotation could get crowded anyways.