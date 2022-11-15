Former Astros Bravo, Mejias Look to Winter Leagues

The Houston Astros granted free agency to 13 minor leaguers Thursday. Two of those were Jose Bravo and Christian Mejias — who struggled post his promotion to High-A Asheville.

Bravo was signed by the Astros as an international free agent in 2016. The 25-year-old played the entire 2022 season with the Hooks, posting a 4.49 ERA across 108.1 innings pitched.

For a third straight winter, Bravo returned to the Mexican Pacific League with the Tomateros de Culiacan. The righty has made five starts as of Monday, holding a 4.62 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25.1 innings pitched. There are no reports on whether the Astros will be bringing back Bravo.

Mejias started nine of his 20 appearances this season. The righty missed almost all of the 2021 season with an undisclosed season, but after signing with Houston in 2016, Mejias never pitched beyond High-A.

The 23-year-old is now pitching for the Tiburones de La Guaira of the Venezuelan League in his home country. Mejias pitched for the Tiburones during the 2020-2021 winter, too.

Mejias has struggled thus far. As of Monday, the righty has yielded nine earned runs on 13 hits — four being home runs — and seven walks to three strikeouts. There is no word on if he will return to the Astros' organization.

Among the others granted free agency is Double-A hurler Freylin Garcia. Close friend of Astros reliever Bryan Abreu, Garcia told Inside the Astros he doesn't know if he will be brought back to Houston's organization and is currently waiting it out. Garcia is currently playing in the Dominican Winter League.

Houston Astros Prospect Will Wagner Lucas Boland/Caller Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

One last hoorah from Arizona

On Monday, Will Wagner was named to the All-AFL Team as the designated hitters by MLB Pipeline. The lefty posted a 1.145 OPS — the second best among qualified hitters — with 11 of his 18 hits being for extra bases.

Also, relief pitcher Matt Ruppenthal was an honorable mention for the All-AFL Team.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!