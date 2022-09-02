Astros Name Minor League Players of the Month for August

The Houston Astros announced their minor league players of the month Friday. High-A outfielder Zach Daniels and left-handed pitcher Colton Gordon earned the awards for August.

Selected in the abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball Draft, Daniels has come around this summer for High-A Asheville. The 23-year-old slashed .344/.413/.602 with six doubles, six home runs and 21 RBI in 24 August games.

On the season for the Tourists, the righty is slashing .281/.361/.506 with 63 runs scored, 14 doubles, one triple, 19 home runs, 58 RBI and 18 stolen bases. In the South Atlantic League, Daniels ranks fourth in home runs, fourth in slugging percentage and fifth in OPS while tied for ninth in runs.

Gordon was recently promoted to High-A Asheville from Single-A Fayetteville, starting his first professional season late recovering from Tommy John surgery. The lefty went 1-0 with a 2.74 ERA and 31 strikeouts across five games, three starts, between the Tourists and Woodpeckers.

The 2021 draftee also only walked four batters and managed hitters to a .183 opposing batting average. Gordon has added a cutter into his arsenal recently, looking to climb the Astros' system after missing all of last season.

