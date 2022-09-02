Houston Astros Name Minor League Players of the Month for August
The Houston Astros announced their minor league players of the month Friday. High-A outfielder Zach Daniels and left-handed pitcher Colton Gordon earned the awards for August.
Selected in the abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball Draft, Daniels has come around this summer for High-A Asheville. The 23-year-old slashed .344/.413/.602 with six doubles, six home runs and 21 RBI in 24 August games.
On the season for the Tourists, the righty is slashing .281/.361/.506 with 63 runs scored, 14 doubles, one triple, 19 home runs, 58 RBI and 18 stolen bases. In the South Atlantic League, Daniels ranks fourth in home runs, fourth in slugging percentage and fifth in OPS while tied for ninth in runs.
Gordon was recently promoted to High-A Asheville from Single-A Fayetteville, starting his first professional season late recovering from Tommy John surgery. The lefty went 1-0 with a 2.74 ERA and 31 strikeouts across five games, three starts, between the Tourists and Woodpeckers.
Read More
The 2021 draftee also only walked four batters and managed hitters to a .183 opposing batting average. Gordon has added a cutter into his arsenal recently, looking to climb the Astros' system after missing all of last season.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
- 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!