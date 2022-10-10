Astros Prospect Santana, Blubaugh Earn Player of the Month Honors

Minor League Baseball seasons have come and gone. But awards for September were announced Monday, and two Houston Astros prospects were named Player of the Month and Pitcher of the Month for their respective leagues.

Luis Santana — who earned South Atlantic League Player of the Month in June — picked up the award for a second time this season to round out an impressive year. The righty slashed .400/.478/.725 for the Asheville Tourists in September.

Santana led the league with 16 hits, seven doubles, 17 RBI and 29 total bases while ranking third in batting average and slugging percentage and fourth in on-base percentage and OPS. The utilityman was selected in the 2022 LIDOM Draft by the Gigantes del Cibao.

In the Carolina League, A.J. Blubaugh was named Pitcher of the Month after just two outings, one being a start, for Single-A Fayetteville. The Woodpeckers righty went 2-0, posting a 0.90 ERA and holding opponents to a .065 batting average.

The 2022 seventh-round pick allowed two hits and one walk to his 16 strikeouts over 10.0 innings of work.

Around the Farm:

The Astros signed international free agent right-handed pitcher Jeremy Martinez to a minor league contract. The 18-year-old was assigned to the Dominican Summer League Astros Blue.

Yainer Diaz was among the farmhands recalled to the active roster, as expected, with pre-postseason workouts underway this past week. Houston will release a 26-man roster prior to Game 1 on Tuesday.

