Three Top Prospects Astros Could Consider Protecting from Rule 5 Draft

With the offseason in its early stages, Major League Baseball teams are already looking toward the Winter Meetings, at which the Rule 5 Draft is scheduled to take place.

The Houston Astros aren't in the same position as last year, when the organization protected Jonathan Bermudez, Shawn Dubin, Jeremy Peña and Joe Perez ahead of the draft. This season, there aren't as many top names they'll need to add to the 40-man roster.

According to MLB Pipeline's top-30 prospect ranking for the Astros, Jayden Murray (No. 12), Cristian Gonzalez (No. 17) and Corey Julks (No. 30) will be Rule 5 eligible. The current roster is at 37 following players being granted free agency and the soon-to-happen activation of Josh James from the 60-day injured list as a housekeeping transaction.

In that likelihood, all three of those prospects could be protected. Yet, that likely won't be the case. The Astros are poised to spend this offseason while team and player options — Justin Verlander, Martín Maldonado and Trey Mancini — along with contract tendering will affect the shape of the roster, too.

Houston Astros Prospect Corey Julks Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Looking at these three prospects, Julks may have the best case to be added. The outfielder picked up third base this season as well as second in the latter half while playing the entire year with the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Julks became the first player in Sugar Land history to record 30 or more home runs and 20 or more stolen bases in one season. While not offered a Major League opportunity this year, the 26-year-old could be versatile depth on the 40-man roster, especially if Houston doesn't re-sign Michael Brantley nor sign a big-time replacement.

Houston Astros Prospect Jayden Murray Lucas Boland/Caller Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Murray was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in the three-team deal that brought Trey Mancini to the Astros. The Double-A righty made six starts for the Corpus Christi Hooks following his arrival.

The righty posted a 3.50 ERA in 23 games, striking out 99 batters. In 20 games his previous season, Murray walked just 17 batters — promising potential for the college draftee.

General manager James Click was with the Tampa Bay Rays when the franchise selected Murray in the 2019 MLB Draft. With Murray building a case to contribute over the next two seasons, he could start the 2023 season in Triple-A, but he may go unprotected from the Major League phase of the Rule 5.

Gonzalez likely has the smallest chance of being protected. Playing the entire season with High-A Asheville, the 21-year-old's bat didn't come around, ending his third minor league season with a .633 OPS in 104 games played.

Asheville Tourists development coach Mike Ramazzotti praised Gonzalez's defense at shortstop in an interview last month. If Houston does protect Gonzalez, it would be similar to Freudis Nova — who didn't reach the big leagues — in 2020 and was later designated for assignment following a knee injury and insufficient play.

With the cancelation of the Major League phase of the 2021 Rule 5 Draft, the Astros lucked out – otherwise, they might have lost 2022 contributors Yainer Diaz, Ronel Blanco and David Hensley.

But now, the 2022 Rule 5 Draft is scheduled for Dec. 7 in San Diego. MLB teams have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 15 to protect prospects.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!