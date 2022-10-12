Simple Adjustments Poised Astros' Santana, Wagner for Versatile Careers

Acquired in trade from the New York Mets prior to the 2019 season, Luis Santana was somewhat overlooked. In a package of three prospects, he had the smallest sample of experience playing in the States and didn't make a name for himself right off the bat.

Four seasons later, Santana is still in the Houston Astros system, playing all of this past year in High-A Asheville — where he was named South Atlantic League Player of the Month twice.

Suffice to say, Santana's bat is no longer an issue.

Entering spring training this season, he was noted to have an unorthodox fielding approach which left him out of the lineup and consistent play at the start of the season.

In his first year in the Astros' system, development coach Mike Ramazzotti picked up on Santana's fielding during Spring Training before the two were sent to Asheville.

While Ramazzotti became familiar with the infielders, he saw Santana's two-hand approach working for him with the eye-test, but it wasn't substantial enough for long-term play.

"There's other guys that are flashy here and other guys that have better mechanics," Ramazzotti said. "But something that stuck out was whatever he does, that may be quote, unquote, unorthodox, the ball always goes in his glove, and the ball always goes towards whatever base he's throwing it to pretty accurately."

From there, Santana wasn't seen as a high-priority starter to take innings at second base, plugging in where starts were available. But injuries happened along with promotions affecting the landscape of the roster, and Santana stepped up.

Houston Astros Prospect Luis Santana (right) Annie Rice/Caller-Times

Seeing most of his early game at first base and in right field, Santana started to pick up starts at second base and even third base, proving his consistency was justified.

"It was crazy to see just how consistent he was," Ramazzotti said. "And it kind of changed my perception on when you see someone that is maybe a little flashier or technically skilled to maybe not just rush to judgment about what that player can be long term.

"You have to let the season play out, and that's why we play those games."

Santana' versatility boded well for a club hit by injuries. He brought variety to the lineup, and to kill the monotony of day-to-day work, Ramazzotti set plans for Santana to work on different positions each day, telling him in advance where he'd see his work conducted.

Relying too much on his hands, Santana found himself stuck in routine plays or ones on which he had to make quick adjustments. His improved footwork helped with that.

Ramazzotti knows Santana's athleticism will carry him, but the 23-year-old infielder's movement to the ball and and impressive ability to read hops has bettered his chances of promotion in the future.

"First and third are a little unique in the sense that you're essentially a glorified hockey goalie on dirt rather than ice," Ramazzotti said.

"We always tell guys that in the middle of the infield, most of the time you get to choose the hop that you feel because the distance from home plate. At first and third, you don't always have that luxury."

Trusting his athleticism and his own technique, Santana has made the tough plays at the hot corner, given his impeccable handy work.

"You don't get to choose your hop," Ramazzotti reiterated.

And with what works so well, the righty is able to translate it to picking plays at first base and making throws across the diamond to third.

Staying the whole year in Asheville, Santana's bat and awards apparently weren't enough to warrant a promotion to Double-A Corpus Christi. But given his age and improved defense, the 23-year-old should receive an assignment with the Hooks following 2023 Spring Training.

Houston Astros Prospect Will Wagner Lucas Boland/Caller Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Santana improved his fielding, Will Wagner always possessed impressive, untapped tools on the infield. Son of Billy, Will made his name known in the Arizona Fall League with his bat, but his arm and glove are not something to be overlooked.

Entering his second season in the system, there was a concern Wagner's arm wasn't strong enough to keep him playing at the hot corner. Then, Houston conducted a "Velo Day," where Wagner touched mid-90s mph across the diamond.

His previous data from last season was skewed from throws at second base which he proved to the coaching staff during Spring Training this past year.

Versatility guarantees a player a place to play, and in Wagner's case, he's shown he can stick to his roots on the left side of the infield. And in the AFL, he's played six games — all at the hot corner.

Houston Astros Prospect Will Wagner Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

But his versatility stretches to second base as well as first. And a few weeks before the middle-half of the season, Jeff Bagwell paid a visit to Asheville and worked one-on-one with Wagner among others.

Bagwell, of course, played with Billy Wagner in the 1990s and early 2000s. Sitting back and watching, Ramazzotti noticed a connection the forming between Bagwell and the younger Wagner. Ultimately, Wagner's success carried him to a promotion the next week.

Wagner picked up the intricate details of first and third base. He began to present more comfort at the positions with the more reps he took.

Ramazzotti even described him as a "more-athletic Max Muncy" as Wagner has also been noted to have a "top-tier MLB bat" if his career carries that far.

Houston Astros Prospect Tim Borden II (right) at Louisville Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

In what started as a conversation on 2022 16th-round pick Tim Borden, Ramazzotti provided insight on a handful of prospects he worked with in Asheville this past summer.

Borden — who made the jump to High-A from the Florida Complex League — credited Ramazzotti with much of the assistance in his transition after finishing his collegiate career just three months prior.

Borden was promoted in case of emergency, and following an injury to Chad Stevens, he saw the field at a higher rate.

"When you get a guy you don't know, it's hard to coach," Ramazzotti said. "There's a trust factor ... You don't know where you're going to end up."

Ramazzotti explained how the staff gave Borden about six games to play his own way before offering insight into what adjustments can be made and looking at other options on the infield he could stretch to.

Basic ideas were thrown Borden's way, as the staff let the game show them how his technique flowed. Borden succeeded in his first affiliated action at the plate, and his defense came as a plus.

Stevens ended the season on the injured list. But before his year was cut short, he showed early struggles in adjusting to third base while playing almost his whole life at shortstop.

Stevens started 27 games at third base and 33 at shortstop this season, looking to versatility for advancement in the system. And prior to his injury, he was showing his best cards, according to Ramazzotti.

Houston Astros Prospect Cristian Gonzalez Maya Carter/Asheville Citizen Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ramazzotti also highlighted Cristian Gonzalez — a 6-foot-4 shortstop still growing into his frame. But his size and arm may project a step into a corner outfield position, complementing his streaky pop at the plate.

"He's big, strong, athletic," Ramazzotti said.

The Astros hope Gonzalez's bat comes around, but for now, he's playing third base, too, and is one of the more skilled, toolsy position players in the system.

For Ramazzotti though, he confirmed he is returning to the Astros' system next season, but it is up in the air where he will end up. He thinks he will return to Asheville or wherever Houston's High-A affiliate will be.

His praise to the franchise didn't go unnoticed, noting his faith in the coaches and prospects he worked with in his first year of professional coaching.

Ramazzotti's defensive coaching has boosted the résumés of Astros prospects, proving how impactful position addition can be.

More From SI's Inside the Astros

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!