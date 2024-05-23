Former Detroit Tigers Outfielder is Back in the Big Leagues with Oakland
The Oakland A's announced today that outfielder Esteury Ruiz has been placed on the IL with a strained left wrist, and have called up Daz Cameron to replace him on the 26-man roster. To clear a spot on the 40-man, the team has designated Jordan Díaz for assignment.
A couple of weeks ago we pointed out that the players that have been leading off for the Las Vegas Aviators at that point have tended to get called up to the big leagues in short order. Daz Cameron was batting leadoff at that point, and when a spot opened up, it was him, not Lawrence Butler, who got the call. It should be noted that Cameron is out of minor-league options, so if he is removed from the 26-man roster for a non-injury reason, he will have to pass through waivers to stick with the organization.
Through 41 games, Cameron has hit .307 with a .424 on-base, six home runs, and nearly as many walks (27) as strikeouts (35). His 21.2% strikeout rate is right where it was last season, but his 16.4% walk rate is roughly double what it has been in recent seasons.
He told reporters before Thursday's game that the key for him this season has been "sticking to his routine and looking for a good pitch to hit in the middle part of the zone."
Cameron is in the lineup for the A's in their finale with the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, batting eighth and playing left field.
Cameron made his MLB debut in 2020 with the Detroit Tigers, and has hit .201 with a .266 OBP in 73 games over parts of three seasons. With Las Vegas this season, he has primarily played center field, getting into 27 games at the position, but has also started six games in left and five in right.
The 27-year old was selected by the Houston Astros in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft at 37th overall in the same round that Houston landed Alex Bregman (second overall) and Kyle Tucker (fifth). He was traded to the Detroit Tigers in 2017 as a big part of the Justin Verlander deal.
When asked if playing the team that drafted him this weekend means anything for him, he said that it's like playing against any of the other 29 teams in the big leagues, but did add, with a smile across his face, "it's kinda cool knowing that we'll be playing the team that drafted me. I made some friends in that organization that I still speak to today."
His new teammate in Oakland, J.D. Davis, was also drafted by the Astros, in the third round of the 2014 Draft.