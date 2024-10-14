New York Mets Game 2 starter has history of struggles against Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Mets game two starter Sean Manaea has been conquering early-career demons this postseason, and on Monday he'll have a chance at slaying another looming dragon: the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Heading into the 2024 postseason, the southpaw had tossed 7 2/3 postseason innings across three games (two starts) and had given up 13 hits, 13 runs, walked three and struck out nine, good for a 16.25 ERA in those three outings. In the three postseason series he pitched in, his team lost. In the three series he did not pitch, his team advanced.
This postseason with the Mets, Manaea has had different results, pitching his team to victory in both outings, totaling 12 innings of work and just three runs allowed, good for a 2.25 ERA.
His biggest test yet will be the Los Angeles Dodgers in Dodger Stadium, a combo that has not treated him well in his career.
Against the Dodgers, in any venue, Manaea has pitched in 11 games (eight starts) and gone 1-5 with a 7.09 ERA and a 1.511 WHIP across 47 innings of work. In Los Angeles specifically, where game two will be held, the left-hander has made seven appearances (six starts) and racked up a 6.94 ERA in 35 innings of work.
Manaea has faced the Dodgers one time this season, in L.A., and he went five innings, giving up four hits, two earned runs, three walks and striking out three in April. If that is the kind of performance that the Mets get from him on Monday night, then they'd likely be thrilled. Keeping an offense like that quiet is a difficult task, so keeping his team in the game is really all that New York can hope for.
These types of storylines are what make playoff baseball the best. A pitcher that has not had a history of success against a franchise is being called upon to get his team back in the series before they head home, and in the postseason, you never know what'll happen.