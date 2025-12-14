Report: Mets, Padres in Trade Talks With Five Players on New York’s Radar
The Mets aren’t used to being in this spot in the offseason.
Over the last week, New York has seen two key players leave for new teams: Pete Alonso departed in free agency for the Orioles, and three-time All-Star closer Edwin Díaz signed with the Dodgers. The Mets, although they reportedly didn’t offer a contract to Alonso, are left scrambling in attempt to put together a roster that will compete in the NL East.
According to The Athletic, the Mets and Padres are engaged in trade talks that would line up with both teams’ goals. The Mets want to surround slugger Juan Soto with talent in their lineup, and the Padres are reportedly trying to save money while filling out their pitching staff.
The Athletic reported Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. are not part of these trade talks. But the Mets reportedly have their eyes on a few names, including right-handed starting pitcher Nick Pivetta, outfielder Ramón Laureano and relief pitchers Mason Miller, Adrián Morejón and Jeremiah Estrada.
In return, the Padres are reportedly looking for young pitchers with plenty of team control remaining on their contracts, including Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong.
Here’s a bit of information on each of those players the Mets are reportedly targeting:
RHP Nick Pivetta
2025 stats
- 31 games (31 starts), 13–5, 2.87 ERA, 0.985 WHIP, 9.4 K/9
Pivetta is coming off the best season of his career—and it’s not close. In 31 starts for the Padres, Pivetta logged 19 quality starts along with a 2.87 ERA and 190 strikeouts. He entered the 2025 season with a career 4.76 ERA in 1,029 1/3 innings for the Phillies (2017 to ‘20) and the Red Sox (2020 to ‘24). The biggest difference? He was in the 98th percentile in fastball run value after ranking in the 45th percentile there in 2024.
OF Ramón Laureano
2025 stats (for Padres and Orioles)
- 132 games, .281/.342/.512 slash line, 24 homers, 76 RBIs
Speaking of players coming off career years, so is Laureano. The 31-year-old logged a career-high 136 OPS+ while tying a career best in homers (24). The Padres exercised their club option on Laureano for the 2026 season at $6.5 million. He’s set to become a free agent next winter.
RHP Mason Miller
2025 stats (for A’s and Padres)
- 60 games, 61 2/3 IP, 2.63 ERA, 0.908 WHIP, 15.2 K/9
One of the most electric arms in baseball, Miller arrived in San Diego via a blockbuster trade at the deadline with the A’s. The flamethrowig Miller, whose fastball clocks in at an average of 101.2 mph, joined the Padres’ bullpen that already featured All-Star closer Robert Suarez. He allowed just two earned runs in 22 appearances in the regular season, and didn’t surrender a run in 2 2/3 innings of postseason ball, too.
LHP Adrián Morejón
2025 stats
- 75 games, 73 2/3 IP, 2.08 ERA, 0.896 WHIP, 8.6 K/9
Like Miller, Morejón would be another big add to the Mets’ bullpen. The lefthander earned his first career All-Star appearance last season, striking out 70 batters in 73 2/3 innings while chipping in with three saves.
RHP Jeremiah Estrada
2025 stats
- 77 games, 73 IP, 3.45 ERA, 1.164 WHIP, 13.3 K/9
Claimed off waivers by the Padres before the 2024 campaign, Estrada has come into his own over the last two years. He appeared in 139 games for San Diego in 2024 and ‘25, logging a 3.22 ERA and striking out 202 batters in 134 innings.