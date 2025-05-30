Once Part of the Matt Olson Trade, This Righty is Headed to Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers have added a depth arm, claiming Ryan Cusick off waivers from the Athletics on Friday. Cusick, 25, was once one of the pieces that headed back to the then-Oakland A's in the Matt Olson trade with the Atlanta Braves. With the loss of Cusick to waivers, the A's are now left with Joey Estes and Shea Langeliers as the return in that trade with Cristian Pache already departing.
Cusick was a first round pick (No. 24 overall) out of Wake Forest back in 2021 by Atlanta, before getthing moved to the A's in the Olson deal.
In the A's system he struggled as a starting pitcher, holding ERAs of 7.02 and 4.77 in Double-A in 2022 and 2023. Last season he transitioned to becoming a bullpen piece in Double-A Midland, and that change seemed to work for him.
Cusick went from a 6.21 ERA as a starter in nine outings, to a 2.97 ERA in three fewer innings as a relief pitcher. It appeared as though his path was set, but this season he was struggling yet again--this time out of the bullpen.
The righty began the year in Triple-A Las Vegas, and in 13 outings (14.2 innings) he held a 6.75 ERA with the A's affiliate. He's given up 15 hits and 13 walks in that limited action, leading to a 1.91 WHIP. There is still potential in Cusick's arm, but the A's were simply running out of roster space on their 40-man due to the challenges the big-league club has been facing.
The prospect is in need of more time to develop into being a big-leaguer, and the A's seemingly couldn't afford to provide him with that time any longer. With a number of players on the IL, and the front office cycling through the arms on their 40-man to keep fresh arms in West Sacramento, those roster spots are fairly valuable to the franchise right now, and they're being given to those that may be able to help in the more immediate term.
The Tigers are getting a former first rounder with some potential, and all it's costing them is a spot on their own 40-man roster.