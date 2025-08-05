Brewers vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 5
The Milwaukee Brewers rode a strong start from Quinn Priester on Monday night to their fourth win in a row, and they’re road favorites on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves.
Atlanta’s playoff hopes are in the tank, and the team is turning to Joey Wentz – who has played for both the Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates in 2025 – on the mound on Tuesday.
Wentz enters this start with a 5.02 ERA, and he’s lost all three of his starts with the Braves in 2025.
Brewers ace Freddy Peralta (3.08 ERA) will aim to extend the Brewers’ winning streak – and their lead in the NL Central. The Brew Crew is three games up on the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central after Monday's win.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop, and a prediction for the National League battle on Tuesday.
Brewers vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Brewers -1.5 (+113)
- Braves +1.5 (-137)
Moneyline
- Brewers: -150
- Braves: +123
Total
- 8 (Over -105/Under -115)
Brewers vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Freddy Peralta (12-5, 3.08 ERA)
- Atlanta: Joey Wentz (2-2, 5.02 ERA)
Brewers vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 5
- Time: 7:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSO, FDSWI
- Brewers record: 68-44
- Braves record: 47-64
Brewers vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Freddy Peralta OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-140)
This season, Peralta ranks in the 74th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 77th percentile in whiff percentage, per Statcast. Overall, he’s struck out 134 batters in 125.2 innings of work, and I love the matchup for him on Tuesday night.
Atlanta is 24th in MLB in K’s per game, averaging 8.68 per night, and that number has jumped to 10.33 over the Braves’ last three games.
Peralta has six or more strikeouts in 14 of his 23 starts this season, and he cleared this line four times in six outings in July. He’s a great bet against a struggling Braves team tonight.
Brewers vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Brewers are a great bet to win a fifth game in a row tonight:
The Brewers picked up a big win over the Braves on Monday, and they find themselves as road favorites at many of the best betting sites on Tuesday.
A big reason why? Ace Freddy Peralta (3.08 ERA) is on the mound looking to improve the Brew Crew to 15-9 in his starts this season.
The Braves will counter with Joey Wentz (5.02 ERA), who has worked out of the bullpen and as a starter.
As a starter with Atlanta (three starts), Wentz has yet to lead the team to a win and has only made it through five innings once. Atlanta also has a shaky bullpen (4.17 bullpen ERA) backing him up.
As for the Brew Crew, they’ve won seven of Peralta’s last nine outings, and the righty has some impressive advanced numbers. Here’s where he currently ranks in some key categories, per Statcast:
- Hard-Hit Percentage: 35.1% (86th percentile)
- Strikeout Percentage: 25.7% (74th percentile)
- Whiff Percentage: 29.1% (77th percentile)
- Expected ERA: 3.66 (62nd percentile)
- Expected Batting Average Against: .227 (76th percentile)
Milwaukee has picked up four wins in a row and simply has too big an advantage on the mound for me to fade it at this price.
Pick: Brewers Moneyline (-150 at DraftKings)
