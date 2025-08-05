Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Rangers, Brewers-Braves, Giants-Pirates)
The home stretch of the 2025 MLB regular season is upon us, and there are a ton of teams fighting for playoff spots that are worth looking at for some bets on Tuesday night.
Two of those teams are the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers, who will play the second game of a crucial series for the AL wild card race. New York led 5-4 on Monday night, but it ended up dropping the series opener in extra innings.
Will it bounce back with Will Warren on the mound on Tuesday?
In the National League, the Milwaukee Brewers are looking to maintain their lead in the NL Central after a win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night. Righty Quinn Priester threw a gem in that game, and there’s another Brewers starter that I’m looking to back on Tuesday.
Plus, there is another team in the wild card hunt that may be worth a bet with its ace on the mound.
Here’s a complete breakdown of my three favorite bets for the MLB action on Aug. 5.
MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 5
- San Francisco Giants Moneyline (-158) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (-150) vs. Atlanta Braves
- Texas Rangers Moneyline (-137) vs. New York Yankees
San Francisco Giants Moneyline (-158) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
The San Francisco Giants are just 2-8 in their last 10 games and have slipped under .500 (56-57) this season heading into their matchup with the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.
Pittsburgh is in dead last in the NL Central, but it has won seven of its last 10 games to move to 49-64 in the 2025 season. Despite that, I’m fading the Pirates and their subpar offense on Tuesday.
Pittsburgh ranks dead last in MLB in runs scored and OPS, and it clocks in at No. 27 in batting average. That’s going to make it tough for the Pirates to beat two-time All-Star Logan Webb – San Francisco’s ace.
While Webb struggled in July, allowing four or more runs on three occasions, he still has a 3.31 ERA, 2.64 FIP and an expected ERA of 3.63 this season. Webb also ranks in the 89th percentile in ground-ball percentage, making it hard for teams to take him deep and flip games in a hurry.
The Pirates will counter with Mike Burrows (3.88 ERA), who has led the team to 5-8 record in 13 appearances this season.
As bad as the Giants have played as of late, it’s hard to bet against them with Webb on the mound. Overall, the righty has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 19 of his 23 starts in 2025.
I’ll bet on him to get back on track on Tuesday night.
Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (-150) vs. Atlanta Braves
The Brewers picked up a big win over the Braves on Monday, and they find themselves as road favorites at many of the best betting sites on Tuesday.
A big reason why? Ace Freddy Peralta (3.08 ERA) is on the mound looking to improve the Brew Crew to 15-9 in his starts this season.
The Braves will counter with Joey Wentz (5.02 ERA), who has worked out of the bullpen and as a starter.
As a starter with Atlanta (three starts), Wentz has yet to lead the team to a win and has only made it through five innings once. Atlanta also has a shaky bullpen (4.17 bullpen ERA) backing him up.
As for the Brew Crew, they’ve won seven of Peralta’s last nine outings, and the righty has some impressive advanced numbers. Here’s where he currently ranks in some key categories, per Statcast:
- Hard-Hit Percentage: 35.1% (86th percentile)
- Strikeout Percentage: 25.7% (74th percentile)
- Whiff Percentage: 29.1% (77th percentile)
- Expected ERA: 3.66 (62nd percentile)
- Expected Batting Average Against: .227 (76th percentile)
Milwaukee has picked up four wins in a row and simply has too big of an advantage on the mound for me to fade it at this price.
Texas Rangers Moneyline (-137) vs. New York Yankees
The Yankees just can’t seem to get out of their own way, blowing yet another lead on Monday night to eventually lose in extra innings to the Rangers.
While Aaron Judge (flexor strain) is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday, I can’t buy the Yankees as slight road underdogs with this pitching matchup.
Warren (4.64 ERA) has led New York to a 13-10 record in his outings, but he also ranks in just the 41st percentile in expected ERA and the 44th percentile in expected batting average against this season.
He could be in for a rough outing against a Rangers team that has gone from one of the worst offenses in baseball to the middle of the pack over the last 30 days. While Texas is far from an elite unit, it still mustered eight runs against the Yankees on Monday.
Meanwhile, Nathan Eovaldi (1.49 ERA) has been lights out for Texas and led the team to a 5-0 record in his starts in July. The righty has allowed three or fewer runs in every outing this season, and he posted a 0.59 ERA in his July starts.
Even with Judge back, I think the Yankees’ losing streak extends to five on Tuesday night.
