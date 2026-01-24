Former Los Angeles Angels Catcher Signs on with A's

Behind backstop Shea Langeliers, the A's have a number of veteran options to choose from, and that list continues to grow. At the beginning of the offseason, the club chose to roster veteran Austin Wynns over the more inexperienced Willie MacIver, who was claimed off waivers by the Texas Rangers.

The A's have also added veteran Brian Serven and brought back Bryan Lavastida, whom they had first signed in August after he was released by the Houston Astros. He was responsible for the go-ahead three-run homer in the Triple-A championship game in the top of the ninth, until the Aviators eventually fell in the bottom of the inning.

According to the transactions log, the A's have also brought in former Los Angeles Angels catcher Chad Wallach and assigned him to Triple-A Las Vegas, where he is their third catcher on the roster, joining Serven and Lavastida.

Of the three options, Wallach has the most big-league experience with 156 games, followed by Serven's 101. Lavastida got into six games with Cleveland back in 2022.

Wallach only appeared in one game last year, coming in as a defensive replacement late in a September game. He did not get a plate appearance. His last one of those in the big leagues came in 2023, also with the Angels, when he made it into 65 games and went 31-for-157 (.197) with a .259 OBP and a .635 OPS.

That was the most playing time he's received in any season, and he finished with a 70 wRC+, which is higher than his career mark of 63. He's never finished as a league average bat, but he does provide some veteran experience behind the plate if the A's need it.

Defensively, at least back in 2023 where we have public data, he didn't grade out well either. He finished in the 10th percentile in blocking, 48th percentile in framing, and 23rd percentile in pop time.

While he didn't have enough at-bats to qualify, he did finish with a relatively high bat speed that season, too, at 73.2. That was well above league average that season, and in 2025 that would have been equivalent to Colorado's Jordan Beck, who was able to club 16 home runs for the Rockies.

With an emphasis around the league on adding bat speed in recent years, perhaps this is the attribute the A's saw and decided to give him a shot this spring. Wynns is certainly the backup to begin the season, but there is some wiggle room for a change if he struggles. It wouldn't be surprising to see one of these three catching additions on the roster at some point this season.

