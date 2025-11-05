Texas Rangers Claim Two Exciting Players From A's
The A's have made some adjustments to their roster, and the Texas Rangers may be benefitting from those changes. On Wednesday the A's announced that their divisional rival has claimed both backup catcher Willie MacIver and right-handed relief pitcher Michel Otañez.
The A's had a decision to make heading into this offseason at backup catcher. They could either go with the veteran Austin Wynns, who ended the season on the IL, or the rookie with heaps of energy in WIllie MacIver. It looks like they are going with the veteran at this moment, though that also may not be a certainty with former first-rounder Daniel Susac also an option.
The Rangers are getting a solid backstop in MacIver, who is a great fit inside of any clubhouse. He made his MLB debut in 2025, which included a key late inning hit against the Philadelphia Phillies in what ended up being the A's lone win in a three-week stretch. He also threw out a runner headed to second to end the game.
Over the course of the season he batted .186 with a .252 OBP, three home runs and nine RBI. He was also in the middle of a few come-from-behind victories over the course of his 33 games with the club. Given that he was playing once or twice a week as the backup to Shea Langeliers, that's not terrible production.
The Athletics transactions page says that MacIver was traded to the Rangers, so we'll have to confirm that he was in fact claimed off waivers as the team has said, or if there will be a small return headed back to the club.
Otañez may be the bigger piece to the Rangers in the immediate term, however. The big right-hander made his MLB debut in 2024, pitching to a 3.44 ERA (2.72 FIP) across 34 innings of work while striking out 36.4% of the hitters he faced. Those are all huge positives in a relief pitcher.
Coming into the 2025 season, he was viewed as a late-inning option for the club, but he landed on the IL right before the start of the season with a right shoulder impingement, and he didn't make his debut until the middle of May. That was also when the A's were in the middle of their 1-20 stretch from May into June.
Otañez got six games with the club this season, holding a 13.50 ERA across 5 1/3 innings. His walk rate has ballooned to 17.9%, he was giving up a 93.8 mph average exit velocity, and every other batted ball was hard hit. He was sent back to the minors after a couple of weeks with the A's and was placed on the IL from June 8 until August 15.
In 17 1/3 innings with Triple-A Las Vegas this season, Otañez held a 7.27 ERA with a 2.077 WHIP. He wasn't exactly expected to be a key option for the club heading into the 2026 season, but he could certainly be a nice depth piece that could turn into something again for the Rangers. He's a hard thrower with iffy command, but sometimes those work out.