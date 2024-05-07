Osvaldo Bido Announced as Starter for Second Game of Wednesday's Doubleheader with Texas Rangers
Osvaldo Bido is officially starting the second game of the A's scheduled doubleheader against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. The right-hander has a spot in the clubhouse, and Mark Kotsay told reporters before Tuesday's game that he was the guy that would be the 27th man for the double dip.
"His last two starts have been really good. He's another guy you know, our front office identified this offseason as someone that can provide depth as a starter or even as a bullpen guy."
This will be Bido's first start with the A's, but he appeared in 16 games last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, nine as a starter, covering 50 2/3 innings and holding a 5.86 ERA. While the overall stats weren't superlative, one thing that stands out from his splits is that he held an 8.54 ERA at home last year, and he won't be playing in Pittsburgh this year. On the road that ERA dropped to 2.96. His FIP on the year was 4.10, indicating that he was pitching better than the results showed over the course of the year.
This year in Triple-A with the Las Vegas Aviators Bido holds a 2.59 ERA, and his strikeout rate is the highest it has ever been at 30%, or 11.20 K/9.
His last two starts, which Kotsay mentioned were a reason for his selection, have resulted in 12 1/3 scoreless innings pitched while allowing five hits, walking four, and striking out 15. His only real hiccup this season came on April 9 against Salt Lake when he went 3 2/3 innings and gave up five earned on eight hits.
Since that start, he has gone 22 innings and allowed two earned on 13 hits and nine walks with 28 strikeouts. Wednesday will be his first start as a member of the A's, but there's a good chance that it won't be his last appearance with the club this season.