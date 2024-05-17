Atlanta Braves Logo Used in Oakland A's Hype Video
This week, a hype video showing Oakland A's owner John Fisher speaking while having some B-roll footage playing was released with the intention of getting people excited about the team's potential move to Las Vegas. Unfortunately, they got a few things wrong in the video, and it has since been removed from social media.
One of the blunders, arguably the biggest one, is that part of the footage being shown while Fisher speaks flashes to a "A" logo, only it's not the logo that the A's use--it's Atlanta's.
As should be expected, Twitter had a bit of fun with this on Thursday. Here is how the two "A's" in question compare.
Here's the thing: The A's "A" and Atlanta's "A" don't even look that similar. They slant in different directions, and Atlanta's has a little more flair to it. The other big difference is that the A's logo spells out the team's name with an "S" involved. The one used in the video is noticeably lacking said "S."
For those wondering, It's improbable that Fisher, or even the A's were involved in the making of this video. Fisher, because he doesn't care, and the A's social media team, because they're good at what they do and would have caught that.
The other tell that it wasn't made by the organization is that the video also describes Fisher as the "President" of the A's, not the owner. The team is also called the "Athletic A's" which is very wrong. A's is short for Athletics.
These mistakes were made because the video was made by a Nevada coalition of industrial trade unions that were attempting to hype up the A's move. Instead, they made the organization look foolish, which is something FIsher and company have been doing a good job of on their own. They also apparently don't even know who the owner of the team is, or what their logo looks like. These are things that can be researched on the internet quite easily.
Maybe the people that made the video got confused because they got so used to seeing former A's Matt Olson and Sean Murphy in Braves caps.