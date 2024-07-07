Baltimore Orioles Reflect on Final Series at Oakland Coliseum
With this being the A's last season in Oakland, each new opponent that has come in to play a series has filled their broadcasts with franchise memories of their time competing in Oakland over the years. The Baltimore Orioles are no different.
Yesterday, the Baltimore Banner posted a story sharing some of those memories. They spoke with former A's starter, Cole Irvin, who said "For me, there really isn’t a bad thing to say about Oakland. It’s going to be fun to pitch there one more time." This quote was taken before the A's 19-7 win on Saturday.
We also spoke to Irvin on Friday night, and asked him about some of his memories at the Coliseum. He didn't get specific, but he did say, "This is where I became a big leaguer." Knowing Irvin a little bit, that means a lot to him.
Those are the stories that are being lost with the A's leaving town. Ken Griffey Jr., the man that turned an entire generation of kids into baseball fans, made his MLB debut at the Coliseum. He wasn't the first, and he probably won't be the last. Oakland has been a place of opportunity for players like Irvin to establish themselves for the past couple of decades, and that opportunity has changed numerous lives, and even the course of baseball history.
Orioles catcher James McCann told the Banner that he circled this series on the calendar when the schedule came out nearly a year ago, and that he also brought out his kids to experience the Coliseum one last time with the hope of giving them memories of this unique ballpark.
Every team that has come to play in Oakland this year has had nice things to say about their time coming to the Coliseum over the years. It's understandable that not everyone is thrilled with the condition of the ballpark, but that isn't up to the players or the staff.
The Coliseum is a living, breathing time capsule--at least for now. O's manager Brandon Hyde said that one of his favorite things about coming to play in Oakland is the dugout. "It’s the only dugout still where everybody can sit and watch."
No railing on the dugout, bullpens on the field, and foul ground for days. The Coliseum has it all.