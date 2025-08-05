SI

Kyle Schwarber Reaches 40 Home Runs With Colossal Grand Slam, Widens NL Lead

Schwarber hit two homers on the night to reach 40 on the year.

Blake Silverman

Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs, including a grand slam, against the Baltimore Orioles Monday.
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber was on the doorstep of 40 home runs for just three innings.

He mashed his 39th long ball of the year in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles Monday night on a massive shot to the third deck at Citizens Bank Park. The homer gave him the National League lead, moving one past Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Then, as the Phillies batted around the order in the sixth, he hit another blast to right field—this time for a grand slam.

The 390-foot shot was Schwarber's 40th homer of the season, now two past Ohtani for the most in the NL. The next closest NL player is Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs with 27, although Eugenio Suárez and his 36 homers moved to the American League at last week's trade deadline.

Schwarber's career-best total is 47 home runs, which he notched in 2023. The season before, he had 46. Now, he has reached 40 with 50 games to go.

With the massive Monday, he moves into the MLB lead in RBIs with 94, surpassing Seattle Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh (88). Raleigh currently leads baseball with 42 home runs, but Schwarber is right on his heels with three homers in two games.

