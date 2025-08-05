SI

Kyle Schwarber Passes Shohei Ohtani for NL Lead in Home Runs With Monster Blast

Ryan Phillips

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber reacts after hitting his National League-leading 39th home run off of Baltimore Orioles pitcher Cade Povich.
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber reacts after hitting his National League-leading 39th home run off of Baltimore Orioles pitcher Cade Povich.
Kyle Schwarber is the new National League home run leader, and he jumped in front emphatically.

On Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies were hosting the Baltimore Orioles when Schwarber turned around a 93 mph fastball from Cade Povich and sent it soaring into the night. The ball left Schwarber's bat at 110.9 mph and traveled 427 feet into the third deck at Citizens Bank Park.

That was Schwarber's 39th home run, breaking a tie with Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani for first place in the National League. That competition thinned out a bit after the Arizona Diamondbacks traded Eugenio Suarez to the Seattle Mariners, removing him from the race.

Schwarber's home run tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the third inning as the new-look Phillies look to put a stranglehold on first place in the NL East.

