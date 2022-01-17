Blue Jays Announce 18 International Free Agent Signings

The Blue Jays added an injection of international talent to their farm system on Monday.

Two days after the 2021-22 signing period officially opened, the Jays announced the signings of 18 international free agents. The group is headlined by Venezuelan catcher Luis Meza, who received a reported $2.25 million bonus, almost half of Toronto's available money.

Toronto's 2021-22 international free agent class includes eight Venezuelans, seven Dominicans, and a player from each of Nicaragua, Panama, and Colombia.

The 17-year-old Meza was Baseball America's 11th ranked player and top catcher available, joining Dominican outfielder Jean Joseph (BA's No. 49) as the only ranked prospects in Toronto's international signing class.

"Meza is one of the premier catchers this year," BA's international big board reads. "Projecting to stick behind the plate as one of the better hitters in Venezuela.

This year's window was delayed from July 2021 to January 2022 due to COVID-19 issues, and the Blue Jays entered the signing period tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the lowest available signing pool. The Blue Jays forfeited a portion of their available signing money due to signing compensation free agent George Springer in the 2020-21 offseason.

Find the 18 international free agent signings announced by the Blue Jays on Monday below. The current signing period is open until Dec. 15, 2022.

Meza, Joseph, and the entire 2021-22 signing class join recent Blue Jays international signing success stories like prospect catcher Gabriel Moreno, infielder Orelvis Martinez, and MLB first basemen Vlad Guerrero Jr. Six of Toronto's current top 10 prospects were acquired via international free agency.

