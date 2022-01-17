Skip to main content
Inside The Blue Jays Podcast: International Free Agents, CBA Implications, and Blue Jays Trade Chips

Mitch Bannon and Ethan Diamandas discuss a variety of Toronto baseball topics in Episode 1 of the Inside the Blue Jays Podcast

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

For the first-ever episode of the Inside The Blue Jays Podcast, we were gifted some rare baseball news. Despite the MLB lockout, baseball's international free agency period began on Saturday, and the Jays landed one of the top prospects available.

Listen along as we break down the IFA signings, as well as new CBA implications for Toronto and the Blue Jays best trade chips:

Blue Jays Players Told ‘Not to Rush’ Spring Training Accommodations Amidst MLB Lockout

