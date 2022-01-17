Inside The Blue Jays Podcast: International Free Agents, CBA Implications, and Blue Jays Trade Chips

For the first-ever episode of the Inside The Blue Jays Podcast, we were gifted some rare baseball news. Despite the MLB lockout, baseball's international free agency period began on Saturday, and the Jays landed one of the top prospects available.

Listen along as we break down the IFA signings, as well as new CBA implications for Toronto and the Blue Jays best trade chips:

Here are some related readings for today's podcast episode:

Blue Jays Players Told ‘Not to Rush’ Spring Training Accommodations Amidst MLB Lockout

Blue Jays Sign International Free Agent Catcher Luis Meza

3 Free Agent Starters to Finalize the Blue Jays Rotation

5 Blockbuster Blue Jays Trade Proposals