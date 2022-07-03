4 Notes From Blue Jays' Doubleheader Loss to Rays

Saturday's doubleheader started with a 1-0 Blue Jays lead. The Rays then outscored Toronto 17-5 in the following 17 innings.

Three different Toronto pitchers were hit by comebackers, a pair of Rays hit two homers, and in 10 hours Tampa evened the five-game series with the Jays at two games apiece. Winning the first game 6-2 and the second 11-5, the Rays swept the Rogers Centre doubleheader over the Jays.

Here are four (or five) notes from both Blue Jays' losses:

Blue Jays Outpitched, Outhit

After the doubleheader's opening game, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo called Shane McClanahan one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he looked the part on Saturday. McClanahan allowed just his 19th earned run of the entire season in the first inning of Game 1, and then didn't let up another. Rays' starters McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen combined to allow just two Toronto earned runs.

On the Toronto side, starter Kevin Gausman left the first game early with an ankle injury (more on that later) and Tampa smacked the pitchers that followed Gausman on Saturday around.

After the Rays' snatched the opener 6-2, Thomas Hatch flirted with disaster in the first few innings of Game 2 before succumbing to it in the fifth frame. The righty loaded the bases with none out in the first and third innings, but both times he immediately induced a clean double play to prevent the massive inning. The Rays, however, still got theirs. Tampa tallied a score in each of the first three innings of the nightcap, added a four-spot in the fifth, and finished the day with 17 total runs across both wins.

Gausman Exits Game 1, Lawrence Eats Innings

On a day with at least 18 innings to cover and an already shaky Blue Jays' pitching situation, Gausman's early exit in Game 1 could've spelled disaster. The righty was struck in the ankle in the second inning of the first game, and didn't return after walking off under his own power. Though negative X-Rays on Gausman's ankle calmed some worries, Toronto still had the difficult task of eating innings.

On three days rest after starting for Triple A Buffalo, Lawrence pitched 5.2 innings of relief in Game 1, reaching nearly 90 pitches. Though he allowed six runs, Lawrence's length allowed Toronto to use just two relievers in the losing effort. Even when Montoyo went to the mound to take him out, Lawrence was prepared to keep going.

"Man, I got more if you want it," Lawrence told the manager.

As he exited the game in the eighth, Alek Manoah and pitching coach Pete Walker greeted Lawrence with high fives in the Blue Jays' dugout entrance and a smattering of Toronto fans behind the bench gave him a standing ovation.

"I just used what I could to get ready, and left it all out there," Lawrence said.

While Lawrence did his job by eating innings, Saturday's games still exposed the lack of MLB-ready depth in Toronto's starting staff. With an injury to Gausman or any other starter, the Jays will have to call on Hatch, Lawrence, and Max Castillo to make regular starts.

Guerreros Gives Something To Cheer For

In desperate need of some life, the Rogers Centre was rewarded with a pop in the sixth inning of Game 2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. punished a second-pitch curveball from Rays reliever Dusten Knight and skied it into the left-field deck. Tampa outfielder Randy Arozarena took just a few strides back before watching the no-doubter land behind the wall. The homer cut the Rays' lead to eight, but it was something.

A few hours earlier, Guerrero Jr. and his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., began the doubleheader with a ceremonial first pitch. Rocking his #27 Montreal Expos jersey, Guerrero Sr. delivered a diving pitch to his son behind the plate. Fans waited hours outside the stadium before the game to collect a combined bobblehead of the father and son.

Coach Mark Budzinski Exits

Toronto's first base coach Mark Budzinski was removed early in the second game of the doubleheader and did not return. Budzinski is dealing with a personal matter, a Blue Jays spokesperson said, and Toronto's coaches were unable to speak with the media after the game.

"Out of consideration for Bud, we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time," a Blue Jays statement read.

Bonus Trade Takeaway

A few hours into the busy doubleheader on Saturday, the Blue Jays swung a trade. Toronto acquired left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda from the Pirates in exchange for cash considerations. You can read some initial reactions to the transaction here.