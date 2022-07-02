X-Rays Negative After Blue Jays Kevin Gausman Hit By Comebacker

Skip to main content
Kevin Gausman left the first game of Saturday's Blue Jays double header after he was struck in the ankle by a comebacker.

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Gausman left the first game of Saturday's Blue Jays double header after he was struck in the ankle by a comebacker.

Kevin Gausman left the first game of Saturday's Blue Jays double header with a right ankle contusion.

Toronto's starter was struck in the ankle by a Wander Franco grounder in the second inning. Gausman left under his own power and X-rays later came back negative, not revealing a break.

Gausman sprawled on the Toronto infield turf after taking the grounder to the ankle, unable to put weight on it as catcher Gabriel Moreno made the play to first in front of him. He remained on the ground for several minutes, with manager Charlie Montoyo and Toronto's training staff around him, before walking back to Toronto's dugout without assistance.

Recently called up from Triple A, right-hander Casey Lawrence replaced Gausman on the mound for the Blue Jays in the third inning. 

A long-term injury to Gausman would be crushing for Toronto's rotation, as the righty has been one of the best arms in baseball this season. Entering Saturday's start he led MLB in FIP (1.69), with a 2.93 ERA in his 15 starts. Alongside Alek Manoah, he's been the most reliable starter in the Blue Jays' starting stable in 2022, averaging almost six innings per start.

This story will be updated further after the first game of Saturday's double header.

