Blue Jays Acquire LHP Anthony Banda For Cash

The Blue Jays took another shot on a bullpen arm.

Days after acquiring free-agent reliever Sergio Romo, Toronto traded for Pirates lefty Anthony Banda. The Jays sent cash considerations to Pittsburgh, picking up the recently DFA'd Banda, the team announced on Saturday.

Banda posted a 6.41 ERA in 19.2 innings with the Pirates this season, striking out 22 batters but allowing 34 hits. His FIP (3.79) and high batting average on balls in play (.463 babip) show some room for progression, but the 28-year-old lefty has a career 5.5 ERA in six MLB seasons.

The lefty features a three-pitch mix, throwing a changeup, four-seam fastball, and curveball. He throws his change to both lefties and righties, inducing a 41.3% chase rate on the pitch in 2022.

The Blue Jays are Banda's fourth organization in the last six years, following the Diamondbacks, Rays, Mets, and Pirates. Looking to improve a struggling and overworked bullpen, Banda becomes the sixth lefty relief option on Toronto's 40-man and only the fourth not currently on the injured list.

Without any minor-league options, Banda must remain on Toronto's 26-man roster, or clear waivers, to stay in the organization. Julian Merryweather was placed on the 60-Day IL to make room Banda on the 40-man roster.

Banda and Romo, both recently DFA'd by non-playoff teams, are potential solutions to Toronto's bullpen needs, but the Jays will continue to make moves toward improved pitching in the month before the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

"This isn't something that is going to stop us from continuing to look to improve this team," Jays GM Ross Atkins said after signing Romo, "Across the position player front, whether it's in the ‘pen, whether it's just pitching in general, whether it's run prevention or scoring."