Report: Pirates Seeking Top SP (Like Blue Jays' Tiedemann) in Reynolds Trade

Ricky Tiedemann would be an attractive piece for the Pirates if the Blue Jays trade for Bryan Reynolds, reports Jon Morosi.

There have been plenty of reports on how high the Pirates' asking price is for Bryan Reynolds, but we're now starting to get a clearer picture of how teams might trade for the outfielder.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Thursday that Pittsburgh is seeking a top starting pitcher in any potential Reynolds deal. Morosi cited Bobby Miller, the Dodgers' No. 2 prospect and 26th-best prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, and the Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann, Toronto's No. 1 prospect and No. 33 in all of baseball, as attractive trade chips.

It appears any deal involving Reynolds will require a prospect of that magnitude (the top 50) as well as additional pieces. For the Blue Jays, that could mean dishing Tiedemann alongside Orelvis Martinez, their second-best prospect and the 70th-ranked youngster in MLB, for Reynolds, a 27-year-old switch hitter.

Reynolds, who slashed .262/.345/.461 in 2022, is a dream fit for the Blue Jays. On the other hand, Tiedemann's growth from A Ball to Double A in his first minor-league season was remarkable. The left-hander flashed ace stuff in the minors and is trending toward a major-league debut as early as 2023.

If Toronto is unwilling to engage the Pirates on Reynolds, there are other left-handed outfield options in free agency, such as Dominic Smith or Michael Conforto.