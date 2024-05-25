Braves Drop Rain Delayed Saturday Afternoon Matchup to Pirates
The Atlanta Braves dropped a rain-delayed contest 4-1 to the Pittsburgh Pirates to drop the series on Saturday afternoon from PNC Park.
Here’s what you need to know about from the contest.
Reynaldo López was a weather victim
Atlanta’s ERA leader wasn’t exactly cruising, but he was doing fine with three runs (two earned) in 4.2 innings before the day’s second rain delay stopped play in the fifth inning. The delay was just long enough to knock López out of the ballgame despite a perfectly fine pitch count - 70 pitches (43 strikes).
On a wet day, he struggled to get swing and miss, putting up only seven whiffs (and none on the fastball despite throwing 37 on them). His CSW was 26%, so slightly below league average, but his curveball actually ticked up to 10% usage against an aggressive Pirates lineup that was attacking early and often in their at-bats.
Atlanta scored only one run, but it wasn’t for lack of trying
Braves hitters went up looking to do damage off of Pirates starter Mitch Keller (who has historically struggled against Atlanta), and they sure tried: Atlanta had fourteen hard-hit balls (exit velocity greater than or equal to 95 mph) in this one, but an absurd ten of them went for outs. It’s tied for the most-hard hit outs by an Atlanta lineup this season, only matched in their loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 3rd.
Despite what some may think, hitting the ball hard is, in fact, better than not doing so, and typically leads to better outcomes:
Jimmy Herget got his first Braves action
Atlanta called up reliever Jimmy Herget this morning, just weeks after acquiring him from the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations. The “Human Glitch” pitched a scoreless eighth inning, walking one and getting two strikeouts.
What’s next for the Atlanta Braves?
Atlanta’s wra[ping up the series on Sunday afternoon with veteran Chris Sale (7-1, 2.22 ERA) on the mound opposite lefty Martín Pérez (1-3, 4.80 ERA), with the veteran Sale looking to avert a Pirates sweep. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM ET on Bally Sports Southeast.