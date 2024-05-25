Braves Look to Continue Dominance Over Pirates' Mitch Keller on Saturday Afternoon
The Atlanta Braves want to get back to what’s worked.
After a rough start from Ray Kerr’s in last night’s loss that continues a trend of inadequate starts from the 5th spot in the rotation, Atlanta’s back into their “core four” starters, who have a combined 2.62 in their 26 starts, with Reynaldo López (2-1, 1.54) on the mound for tonight’s matchup.
The Pirates are countering with veteran Mitch Keller (5-3, 3.84), still looking for his first career win against the Atlanta Braves.
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, May 25th
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr
2B Ozzie Albies
DH Marcell Ozuna
1B Matt Olson
SS Orlando Arcia
CF Michael Harris II
LF Jarred Kelenic
C Chadwick Tromp
3B Zack Short
López has been Atlanta’s ERA leader this season, surpassing all but the most demanding Braves fan’s expectations after he signed as a free agent this offseason and was announced as converting back to the rotation after multiple seasons in the Chicago White Sox bullpen. He doesn’t have many career at-bats against the current Pirates roster, just twenty-one, but has been taken deep by a trio of Pittsburgh hitters: Andrew McCutcheon (1-3), Edward Olivares (1-2), and Rowdy Tellez (1-4)
Here's the Pirates lineup:
DH Andrew McCutchen
LF Bryan Reynolds
1B Connor Joe
SS Oneil Cruz
2B Nick Gonzalez
RF Edward Olivares
C Yasmani Grandal
3B Jared Triolo
CF Ji Hwan Bae
Keller’s struggled against the Braves his entire career: in five starts, he’s 0-3 with a 9.97 ERA, having allowed 29 runs (24 earned) in just 21.2 innings. He’s given up six career homers to the Braves, with four of those to players still on the roster: Ronald Acuña Jr. is 6-15 with three homers and a 1.438 OPS, while Ozzie Albies is 2-11 with one homer and Matt Olson’s 4-7 with a 1.339 OPS.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, May 25th
This afternoon’s matchup is scheduled for a 4:05 PM ET first pitch. It’s being broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast and SportsNet Pittsburgh, with those out-of-market having the game on MLB.tv.
If you’d rather just listen, the Pirates radio broadcast is available on KDKA-FM 93.7 while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.