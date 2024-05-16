Braves Get In Hole Early, Can't Dig Out Versus Cubs to Drop Series Finale
The Atlanta Braves dropped the series finale versus the Chicago Cubs, 7-1, to take the series but not get the sweep.
Here’s what you need to know about from the contest.
Charlie Morton struggled
Morton’s had a great start to the season, going 3-0 with a 3.14 ERA, but tonight’s just wasn’t his night.
The veteran started off his night with a leadoff homer (on the first pitch!) to Mike Tauchman and allowed the Cubs to bat around in the inning, putting up three runs on four hits, a walk, and a HBP.
He ended up only making it three innings, being charged with four runs (three earned) on five hits, walking three and striking four. He took 76 pitches (only 48 for strikes) and finished with 11 whiffs and a 24% CSW.
Morton struggled to command his stuff and couldn’t really find something that worked, at one point throwing three straight changeups to Christopher Morel in an attempt to find something that he could reliably land.
Ray Kerr wore this one
With Pierce Johnson set to return from the injured list as soon as this Friday when first eligible, there’s a reliever that’s going to need to be moved back to AAA Gwinnett to make a roster spot.
Based on the usage patters in this one, Kerr seems to be the choice over Jackson Stephens.
Kerr having minor league options is a big part of that - Stephens is out, so he’d need to be DFA’d (and could elect free agency) while Kerr could also be optioned.
But Kerr also went long in this one, going three full innings and throwing 39 pitches. While he was impressive - he allowed only one run on five hits, not issuing a walk while striking out two - he’s also probably down until Saturday and so it makes sense for multiple reasons for him to be the reliever moving to Gwinnett when Johnson’s activated.
Is Zack Short the greatest #59 in Braves history?
Atlanta’s newest roster addition Zack Short, who joined the team just last week via trade after being DFA’d by the Boston Red Sox, made his third consecutive start tonight in place of an ailing Austin Riley.
Once again, he performed. Short went 2-4, with a double and a RBI. Since joining the Braves, he’s now 4-10 with two doubles, four runs scored, two RBIs, four walks, and a stolen base, all while playing a pretty decent defensive third base.
The list of players who have worn #59 in Atlanta isn’t very long - the most accomplished is either reliever Arolduz Vizcaino in 2011 or backup infielder Phil Gosselin - but Short’s had a remarkable impact for someone that was already given up on by two different teams this season alone.
What’s next for the Atlanta Braves?
The Braves are going to enjoy their Thursday off day with some plans of hitting the links - Austin Riley’s 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament is tomorrow at Hawks Ridge Gold Club, benefiting Team Red, White & Blue and their mission to support military veterans’ health and wellness.
The Braves are back in action this weekend as they kick off a four-game series with the San Diego Padres on Friday night at 7:20 PM ET. Atlanta’s sending Max Fried to the mound for the opener opposite knuckleballer Matt Waldron.