Braves Get Positive Injury News For Missing Hitters, Reliever
The Atlanta Braves are getting healthier.
In today’s pregame media availability, we got good news about several of Atlanta’s missing players, both on the injured list and just being held out for precautionary reasons.
The biggest news involves catcher Sean Murphy. Out since Atlanta’s season opener with a strained oblique, he’s gradually been increasing his physical activity over the last few weeks and is about to hit the final step before returning: a rehab assignment. Manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Murphy will go out on a minor league rehab assignment “next week”. With Triple-A Gwinnett being at home to take on Jacksonville (Marlins affiliate), that’s the likely choice for Murphy. It’s unknown how long he’ll need on rehab before he’s deemed ready to return to Major League action; given that he’s missed 39 games already, it’s likely a matter of timing at the plate.
More good news for Atlanta from the injured list concerns reliever Peirce Johnson. Placed on the IL on May 4th with “elbow inflammation”, Johnson reportedly feels much better and could return as soon as Friday, the first day he is eligible. Per the Braves beat in attendance at Truist Park, he threw live batting practice to Chadwick Tromp and Zack Short prior to today’s game and said that while the decision isn’t his, he feels like he’ll be ready to be activated on Friday.
The final positive injury update comes from Austin Riley, who reportedly feels “much better“ after Monday’s MRI was good news. Originally announced as “left side tightness” on Sunday when he was removed, it’s technically “inflammation” and hasn’t been tied specifically to the oblique, the injury that’s held out Sean Murphy all season.
Atlanta’s 26-13 despite Murphy’s injury, thanks to the solid contributions of Travis d’Arnaud and Chadwick Tromp behind the plate. They’ve six out of their last seven while getting amazing pitching performances despite not having Johnson, although you can see the cascade effect his absence has had on the bullpen - Dylan Lee picked up his first two holds of 2024 this week while being used in higher-leverage spots, while Atlanta has been walked off twice since Johnson has been out - once off of Jesse Chavez (by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th inning) and once off of A.J. Minter (by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 9th inning).