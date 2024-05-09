BREAKING: Braves Reportedly Trading Luis Guillorme to Los Angeles Angels
The Atlanta Braves are making a roster move.
Per a report from Daniel Álvarez-Montes, baseball writer for the Spanish-language site El Extrabase, the Braves are sending utilityman Luis Guillorme to the Los Angeles Angels.
Compensation back to Atlanta is not known at this time.
UPDATE: The Braves have officially announced the deal, with the return being cash considerations or a player to be named later.
Guillorme, 29, was signed to a one-year, $1.1M deal this offseason to be the primary infield backup for the Braves. He's appeared in nine games, getting one start at shortstop during a rest day for Orlando Arcia and five at second base while Ozzie Albies was on the injured list with a broken toe. Guillorme has batted three for twenty, scoring two runs and driving in three.
Prior to signing with Atlanta, Guillorme spent six years with the New York Mets. He played second base, shortstop, and third base, getting into 334 games and batting .261/.344/.333 with five homers, 76 runs, and 48 RBIs.
The trade, which has not yet been confirmed or finalized, would remove a backup infielder from Atlanta's mix, but there's a logical replacement: former Angels infielder David Fletcher, who was acquired in an offseason trade. Fletcher battled Guillorme for a bench job in spring training and was sent to AAA Gwinnett prior to the start of the season. After Albies was injured against the Houston Astros on April 15th and went on the injured list, Fletcher was called back up and split time at second base with Guillorme, playing in five games and starting three of them.
The Angels, currently sitting at 14-23, are seven games back of the Texas Rangers in the AL West and currently sitting in fourth place. They've just recently lost outfielder Mike Trout to knee surgery, an injury that will keep hi out for multiple months, and signed former Braves outfielder Kevin Pillar to the open roster spot.