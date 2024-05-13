Do The Atlanta Braves Have a 9th Inning Problem? 

⚾Brandon Nimmo, @You_Found_Nimmo! HR (6)

It's outta here! 🍎



5/12/24 @ NYM, ⬇️ 9th

vs LHP A.J. Minter



103.7 MPH / 24° / 396 ft to RF

Off a 90.3 MPH cutter



▶️It's a home run in 14/30 parks.◀️



📺: https://t.co/TxAjTaxlrc pic.twitter.com/dIHZlte6DY