Former Braves All-Star Dazzles in Spring Training Debut for Nationals
The Atlanta Braves already have a former All-Star in Bryce Elder who is trying to work his way back into the team's starting rotation this spring. But after Saturday, the organization might wish they still had former All-Star pitcher Michael Soroka.
In his Spring Training debut for the Washington Nationals, Soroka pitched three shutout innings versus the St. Louis Cardinals on March 1. He didn't allow a hit and walked only one batter with three strikeouts.
Of the 39 pitches Soroka threw, 27 of them were strikes.
Soroka averaged closed to 95 mph on his 4-seam fastball. His breaking pitches also exhibited more break than usual.
It's only one outing, but if Soroka proves to be a valuable asset for a division rival, that will be unfortunate for the Braves, who are searching for answers in the back end of their rotation this spring.
Atlanta is set at the top of its rotation with Chris Sale, Reynaldo López and Spencer Schwellenbach. Spencer Strider will also return at some point early in the 2025 season.
But Elder, Grant Holmes, Ian Anderson, and AJ Smith-Shawver are competing for the No. 4 and 5 starter spots to begin the season.
Early in his career, Soroka appeared set to be a top-of-the-rotation guy for the Braves. In 2019, Soroka went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 142 strikeouts during 174.2 innings.
He also registered a league-leading 0.7 home run per nine innings rate.
But an Achilles injury derailed Soroka's career beginning in 2020. Due to setbacks in his recovery, he didn't pitch at all in 2021 and only pitched in the minors during 2022.
Soroka returned to the MLB in 2023 but went 2-2 with a 6.40 ERA. He also had a 1.485 WHIP and allowed 2.5 home runs per nine innings.
In Nov. 2023, the Braves traded Soroka to the Chicago White Sox along with Jared Shuster, Nicky Lopez, Braden Shewmake and Riley Gowens for Aaron Bummer.
Bummer has become a valuable asset in the Braves bullpen. But if Soroka continues to pitch as he did Saturday, it will be difficult for Braves Country not to think about what could have been if the right-hander was more healthy in Atlanta.
Soroka, though, still has a ways to go to get back to his 2019 level. Last season, he didn't win a game with the White Sox in 25 appearances, including nine starts. Soroka posted an 0-10 record with a 1.381 WHIP and 84 strikeouts in 79.2 innings.
The Nationals signed Soroka to a one-year, $9 million contract this offseason.